Homeless in Skegness to benefit from £140k donation

A charity working with the homeless in the Skegness area is to benefit from a £140,000 donation of food, household goods and toiletries through a new Lincolnshire Co-op fundraising campaign.

Skegness Salvation Army and 13 other homelessness charities will receive a donation every time Co-op a member shops using their dividend card, Staff fundraising and the proceeds from the carrier bag levy will also go into the pot.

The goods will be used for food parcels and by people in emergency and supported accommodation run by those groups.

Products given away included 720 cans of baked beans, 1,080 packets of rice pudding, 900 tins of vegetable soup, 1,360 shower gels, 600 boxes of tissues and 1,200 bottles of washing up liquid.

The donation will go towards feeding people staying in emergency and ‘Move On’ accommodation run by the Salvation Army in the Skegness area.

The charity’s Carol Rippin said: “We can make up food parcels and we can also use the food to make meals – we can get the people staying with us involved in this too and that’s a way of developing their life skills.”

Fundraising will also include The Big Co-op Christmas Raffle taking place in food stores, pharmacies, post offices and travel branches throughout December. Tickets cost £1 and prizes include a 48 inch HD television, a tablet, gift experiences and vouchers.