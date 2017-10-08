Ho, ho, ho - Santa makes early visit near Alford

by Brooke Brocklesby

Children couldn’t believe their eyes when Santa rolled up in his sleigh to open a winter wonderland.

Santa was at Woodthorpe Garden Centre near Alford to cut the ribbon and reveal the store’s magical Christmas display.

A crowd of festive fans waited outside for their first dose of Christmas spirit.

The official opening attracted many people from all areas, including a few very special guests – Santa’s elves.

Christmas manager Paula Peach and her team have been working for the past seven weeks to transform Woodthorpe in time for the opening,

Store manager Philip May was thrilled with the response. He said: “There are people that love Christmas and people that hate Christmas and you can see how many people love Christmas here.”

Customers found themselves immersed in a wonderland of Christmas trees, lights and decorations.