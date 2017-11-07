Historic Skegness landmarks receive a Grade II listing

Landmark areas of Skegness foreshore have been added to Historic England’s register of Historic Parks and Gardens - in recognition of their historic significance.

The Clock Tower and Tower Gardens have now received this Grade II registration which provides added measures of protection to the areas listed and ensures the heritage of the foreshore can be enjoyed for generations to come.

The registration specifically references the Clock Tower, with other well-known areas of the foreshore, including sunken gardens, bowling greens and the boating lake also included.

East Lindsey District Council will now be required to consult The Gardens Trust over any planning applications which may affect the registered sites - and the listing will also be used as the basis for relevant conservation policies.

In its report, Historic England noted the well-structured composition of the foreshore, punctuated by bridges, sunken formal gardens, pavilions, bowling greens and mock castles, linked by water features to create a visual and textural interest in what were formerly sand dunes. The report also pays tribute to the artistic flair and vision of Rowland Jenkins who first laid out the foreshore in its current form in 1920s and 1930s. Skegness remains one of the UK’s leading seaside resorts, attracting millions of visitors each year.

Portfolio holder for coastal regeneration, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “Skegness is a leading seaside resort and millions of people visit year on year to enjoy a traditional seaside experience. Going forward the resort has it challenges and we must look to extend the season and create more jobs. The listing from Historic England recognises that the layout and appearance of Skegness is something worth protecting for the future and the Council will be actively exploring funding opportunities to enhance the newly listed areas and wider Foreshore where opportunities allow. We must continue to be ambitious for Skegness and very much look forward to working with Historic England to ensure this listing is positive for the town.”