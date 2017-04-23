High Sheriff at St George’s Day lunch to unite communities in Skegness

A special lunch St George’s Day is taking place in Skegness to unite communities from different nationalities.

It is being hosted by the Skegness Polish Saturday School (SPEA) at Philip Grove Community Centre to recognise the patron saints of England and Poland – Saints George and Wojciech – who are celebrated on the same day.

St Wojciech ANL-170413-172317001

Students from Skegness Academy will be serving cakes and desserts to help raise funds for their appeal to travel to Lourdes as carers for sick and disabled pilgrims.

Special guests include the Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edgington and the High Sherriff of Lincolnshire, Mrs Jill Hughes, as guests of honour.

The lunch starts at 12.30pm and there will be a banquet of 20 different traditional Polish dishes at a price of £6.50.0.

A St George’s Day celebration is also being held in Tower Gardens, hosted by community group Live and Learn.

There will be rides, bouncy castles and fairground stalls and the event takes place from 10am to 4pm.