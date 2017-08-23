Heroic lifeguards save two swimmers in Ingoldmells

Two men who got into difficulties swimming in the sea at Ingoldmells have been saved by lifeguards.

The lifeguards, Tom Roberts and Tom Harrop, spotted the men off Ingoldmells Beach yesterday evening.

Lifeguards Tom Roberts and Tom Harrop rescued two swimmers in Ingoldmells. ANL-170823-135159001

They were swimming around the rocky outfall when they got caught in a rip current and began to struggle.

Luckily, the lifeguards quickly spotted them and entered the water, swimming to the casualties with rescue tubes and towed them back to shore.

RNLI Lifeguards East of England reported the incident and said: “One of the swimmers has been taken to hospital to receive medical attention.”

Coun Colin Davie, who is the county councillor for Ingoldmells has praised the lifeguards for their action.

He said: “There are some strong currents at Ingoldmells.

“I have a huge respect for our emergency services who put their lives at risk to save others.

“The men who were rescued are lucky to be alive.”