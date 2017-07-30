Here comes the carnival

One of the biggest events along the coast is coming to Chapel St Leonards next weekend when the carnival comes to town.

Organisers plan to take visitors ‘Around the World in a Weekend’ with an ‘international’ theme - and everyone is invited to take part.

Teresa Tansley, who is on the Carnival Committee, said: “We get people staying in Chapel St Leonards from all over and we wanted to include them, so we decided on the international theme.

“We have more floats than ever this year and three marching bands and we are hoping as many people as possible come along and join the procession.”

The countdown starts tomorrow (Thursday) with the crowning of the carnival prince and princess at the Grange in Ancaster Road.

There will be entertainment for adults and organisers are hoping to get a big screen outside for the children.

On Saturday there are beach games, a baby show and fancy dress and a children’s party.

Carnival Day is on Sunday and the procession through town starts in Trunch Lane at 12noon and goes past Golden Palms resort and through the village centre, ending about 1pm at The Phoenix Care home in Ancaster Avenue.

For full details of events over the weekend, visit the Chapel St Leonards Carnival page on Facebook.