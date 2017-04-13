Here comes Easter in Skegness area

THURSDAY

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Embassy Centre, Skegness. Visit www. embassytheatre.co.uk for more info and to book.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Lttle Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Spring Harvest at Butlins

March of Witness starting from St Matthew’s Church, Skegness, 11am.

Procession of Witness, Burgh-le-Marsh Market Place, 12noon.

Easter Egg Hunt with community group Live and Learn. Tower Gardens, Skegness, 10am to 4pm

Eggravaganza weekend at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Giant Easter Egg Hunt and more.

Easter Egg Hunt 2017, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Embassy Centre, Skegness. Visit www. embassytheatre.co.uk for more info and to book.

Skegness Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Easter Egg-stavaganza, WI Hall, Burgh-le-Marsh, 10am.

Easter Egg Trail, Burgh-le-Marsh Baptish Church, 11am

Easter Bonnet Parade, with community group Live and Learn. Tower Gardens, Skegness, 10am to 4pm

Eggravaganza weekend at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Giant Easter Egg Hunt and more.

Easter Egg Hunt 2017, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells.

Easter Egg Hunt and more, The Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Embassy Centre, Skegness. Visit www. embassytheatre.co.uk for more info and to book.

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

Open Mic and Easter service, with community group Live and Learn. Tower Gardens, Skegness, 10am to 4pm

St Mary, Winthorpe, Holy Communion -Rev Richard Holden, followed by breakfast.

Easter Eucharist Group Service with Rev Richard Holden, St Matthew’s Church, 11am.

Eggravaganza weekend at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Giant Easter Egg Hunt and more.

Easter Egg Hunt 2017, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells.

Easter Egg Hunt and more, The Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness.

Ship Bar, Skegness, karaoke night, 4pm

MONDAY

Community Day, with community group Live and Learn. Tower Gardens, Skegness, 10am to 4pm

Eggravaganza weekend at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Giant Easter Egg Hunt and more.

Easter Egg Hunt 2017, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells.

Easter Egg Hunt and more, The Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

