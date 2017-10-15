‘Help me smash my target’: Teenager from Skegness to have head shaved for cancer charity

A 17-year-old Skegness Grammar School girl is having her head shaved to raise money for a cancer charity that is very close to her heart.

Lucy Hardisty is losing her shoulder-length locks today (Wednesday) for Stand Up For Cancer after the disease affected nine members of her friends and family.

She has already smashed her original £300 target on her crowdfunding page and is now looking to raise £500 before tomorrow’s headshave.

“Five members of my family and four family friends have suffered cancer,” she said.

“On my father’s side there is a history of a variety of cancers. My uncle died at 32 from brain cancer, my auntie died at 38 from breast cancer and my grandma died at 77 from a rare form of leg cancer.

“On my mother’s side, my great uncle died of prostate cancer at 77 and my grandad is a survivor of lymphatic cancer.

“My grandad’s story is perhaps the biggest source of inspiration as I witnessed his struggles first had, including hair loss, and also witnessed his recovery. “He is the first member of my family to have survived cancer.”

To support Lucy, visit her gofundme page here.