Help lost dog in Chapel St Leonards find way home

A dog that was found wondering on a caravan park in Chapel St Leonards still hasn’t been reunited with its owner.

The dog was found by staff running around the Golden Palm Caravan Site on Sunday.

A plea to locate the owner was published on social media but so far no-one has come forward.

Charlotte Dashfield said: “One of the reception girls has taken him home. We managed to get an out of hours vet we know to scan him and he isn’t microchipped.

“Any help to find his owners would be great.”

If anyone can identify the dog or who knows the owners can call 01754 874444 and press Option 1.