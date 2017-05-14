Help in joining town market

A new trader has joined Spilsby Market following support by East Lindsey District Council.

As part of the Love Your Local Market Fortnight campaign (May 17-31), the council offered free public liability insurance for eight market days and eight market days’ rent for the price of four.

Among the traders to take up the offer was Barbara Pound who is selling her wares – homemade jams and chutneys, cakes and biscuits – on Spilsby Market every Monday.

She said: “Selling my produce at markets enables me to carry on with my hobby and earn a small amount in retirement and, at the same time, get out and meet people which I also enjoy”.

Markets manager Esther Belton, said: “A market stall enables a trader to test the water and see if people like the product on offer for a relatively small start-up cost.”

For details of local markets, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/markets