Help get new Wainfleet library running in listed building

Volunteers are needed for a new library in Wainfleet.

The Magdalen Community Hub Group has taken over the control of the former Magdalen College School building, which will incorporate the library, a museum and community hub.

Residents have been without a library for more than a year, when Lincolnshire County Council closed the grade one listed building for renovation.

A public meeting in the Magdalen building is taking place tomorrow (Thursday) at 7pm to rally volunteers to get it up and running.

Coun Chris Pain is the district and county councillor for Wainfleet who has been supporting the project.

He said: “I am glad for Wainfleet that the listed ancient monument has been saved but I am also very pleased the library has also been saved and there will be a museum and community hub there. Volunteers who want to help with running the building, or help with the museum, library, or community hub are welcome to attend the meeting. This could also include making coffee, cutting the grass, organising events, baking cakes or even cleaning.”

For details on volunteering or booking the building, call Coun Pain on 07876 505055 or email cllrchrispain@gmail.com