Help find missing African parrot last seen in Ingoldmells

A couple are appealing for help in finding their African grey parrot Bentley who was last seen at 3pm yesterday (Monday) in Ingoldmells.

Mark Bates contacted The Standard after Bentley, four, flew out of the couple’s caravan at Waterside Leisure Park, in Anchor Lane.

Mark said: “He has never been outside other than in his cage before and will of course be terrified.”

The couple expect that Bentley is within two-and-a-half miles of the leisure park.

Mark wanted to give a mention to the people around Skegness who have offered assistance in finding Bentley since he went missing yesterday.

He said: “We are so grateful for the amount of lovely people that have tried to help.

“We are desperate to get this little guy back.”

They have reported Bentley missing to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park and have also put up posters around the area.

Mark asked for people to call 07967 175065 if they spot Bentley, or can help get him back.