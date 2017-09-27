Help drive down crime in Skegness with help from police

A property marking and microchipping event is taking place in Skegness today.

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be outside the Hildred’s Centre in Lumley Road from 10am and 2pm.

Officers will be microchipping mobility scooters and bikes, providing passports and UV marking the item.

The charge for this service is £6.50.

Property marking kits for the home, cycle, fishing equipment and for the Static/Touring Caravan are also available free of charge, along with information regarding home security, doorstep crime, domestic violence and scams.

Hi-vis and reflective items are also available at a small charge.

If you can’t make today, a member of the team will be at Skegness Library on Roman Bank on Friday, between 10am and 12noon.

Microchipping for scooters will not be available at this location but there will still be the service for bikes.