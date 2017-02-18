‘Help build the dream’: Heavy horse charity near Spilsby in crisis

An animal welfare charity near Spilsby is in ‘financial crisis’ and ‘desperate’ for volunteers to help out.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre is run by Terena Bolam, 49, who has been volunteering at the centre for 17 years.

The more help we can get, the more help we can give our horses Terena Bolam of Northcote Heavy Horse Centre

The centre is looking for volunteers, preferably aged 16-years-old and over, to give as much time as they can to help keep the centre running.

Volunteer numbers at the centre are so low that it was unable to open for half-term this week.

Terena Bolam said: “The more help we can get, the more help we can give our horses.

“It would mean the world to get more help, and care for these horses better than we are at the minute.”

Jobs at the centre will include cleaning out stables, grooming, assisting with working of the horses, caring for animals, costume making for events, maintenance of property (weeding, painting), running the centre’s gift shop and tea room and building repairs.

Terena Bolam told The Standard they are looking for ‘somebody with a bit of time on their hands’.

Previous experience is not essential to be a volunteer, but being physically fit is important.

As well as a call for volunteers, the centre is also looking for financial assistance in building an outdoor sand school, where horses could be trained and ridden.

Terena said: “The sand school is a big dream of ours, and would help the centre hugely.”

The estimated cost would be about £15,000 done by a company.

If materials could be donated, with free equipment and voluntary help, the price of the sandschool could be considerably reduced.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, call Terena on 07899 815960 or visit: www.northcotehorses.com