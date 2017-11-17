Heartfelt plea after treasured ring is lost in Skegness or Spilsby

A grieving daughter has made a heartfelt plea after losing a ring that she has worn since the day her father died.

Elorac Goulding, of Boston, believes she could have lost the ring in Skegness or Spilsby, among other places, and has appealed on social media to anyone who might find it to return it.

The ring that could have been lost in Skegness or Spilsby. ANL-171117-071806001

She posted on social media: “Absolutely devastated. I have lost my dad’s wedding ring.

“Maybe in Spilsby. Could be public toilets, Torts or Coleman’s. It is a plain band platinum ring which is quite thick.

“It could be in Skegness or Spalding. I am desperate to get it back.

“I’ve worn it since the day he died.

“It could also be in Lincoln Asda, TK Max, Lincoln, Next home Lincoln, B&Q Lincoln, and the Range Lincoln, and Kiirk’s Skegness and Bush Tyres,”

Anyone who finds the ring can message Elorac on her Facebook page.