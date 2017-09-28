Shopping centre in Skegness to go quiet for campaign

A shopping centre in Skegness is set to take part in a national campaign aimed at creating a more autism-friendly world.

The Hildreds Centre, in Briar Way, will be lending its support to The National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour next week.

The campaign sees shops and businesses asked to take some simple steps for 60 minutes to provide autistic people with a break from the overload of too much information.

As such, The Hildreds will turn down the music and other noise and dim the lights where possible at noon on October 2 to show support to shoppers who have autism or have a family member who has autism and perhaps finds the busy shopping environment too much sometimes.

It will be joined by 32 other shopping centres owned by NewRiver.

Of the campaign, centre manager at The Hildreds Centre Steve Andrews said: “We have 30 stores who will be turning off their music and dimming their lights on October 2 at noon to show our support to any shoppers who struggle with the hustle, bustle and noise that a busy shopping centre can generate to ensure that we give them an all-round easier shopping experience.”