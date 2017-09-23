New trauma unit for minor injuries opens

A new trauma admissions unit at Pilgrim Hospital is to speed things up for patients needing treatment for minor injuries.

The new £10,000 assessment unit will see and treat people with minor orthopeadic problems to help ease pressure on A&E, in addition to freeing up more space on the main hospital wards.

Patients can now be seen directly on the new unit, which is based on ward 3a at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) site, which also allows GPs to make referrals straight through to the team.

Trauma nurse Sam Goy, said that in addition to seeing patients with bone traumas, people will be treated for a variety of problems including swollen joints, infections and wound problems.

“Instead of waiting unnecessarily in A&E, patients will be brought up here and treated much quicker, hopefully turned around in a day if they’re minor issues, so it will really help to speed up their journeys. Once assessed and treated if required, patients will either be discharged with a care plan or admitted into an appropriate orthopaedic bed.

“The unit will also serve as a pre-operative assessment area for trauma orthopaedic patients admitted on the day of surgery, where they can wait in comfort and privacy for their theatre slot.

“This will help to improve the patients overall theatre experience and effective use of theatre time, so people are not delayed whilst waiting for a bed to become available.”

The unit will be open Monday-Friday, 8am-8pm and will treat patients who have suffered a variety of traumatic bone injuries such as breaks and fractures.

The team will consist of a number of nurse sisters and coordinators who will all be hand to supervise and assist patients coming through the unit.

Deputy chief nurse at ULHT, Jennie Negus, said feedback from patients so far has been extremely positive.

“We know that the right care in the right place, provided by the right people is so important and this new unit means we can prioritise our patient care and reduce waiting and the worry that this inevitably causes.

“Patients will be seen by our highly-experienced trauma nurses and surgeons much quicker and in a dedicated, bright and comfortable environment.”