Learn how to save a life at CPR training in Croft

St John Ambulance is running a free CPR demonstration tomorrow (Thursday, August 17) in a village near Skegness.

The demonstration will take place at Croft Village Hall, in Pinchbeck Land, between 2pm and 4pm.

Demonstrations are being run as part of the ongoing BBC Radio Lincolnshire ‘Save A Life’ campaign, which aims to deliver free CPR training to Lincolnshire residents.

Those interested in learning this first aid skill can drop in at any stage.