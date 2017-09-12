Help shape future of hospital services in Lincolnshire

Patients, public, and staff of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust are invited to its latest members’ forum meeting, incorporating the trust’s annual general meeting (AGM).

It is taking place on Friday, September 22, at the Travis Perkins Suite at Lincoln City Football Club, in Sincil Bank, Lincoln, from 3pm to 5pm.

The meeting, the trust says, will be a chance to take part in a ‘fun and informative’ priority-setting exercise, looking at its choices over the next few years and how best to invest its resources for the benefit of the people of Lincolnshire.

The trust, which provides some services at Skegness and District Hospital, says all exercises will provide valuable input to its plans for the future of health services across the county.

The meeting will also be the trust’s AGM, where people can find out more about its performance and activity over the 2016/17 financial year.

Anyone who would like to attend the meeting, or has questions about becoming a member, should contact the Membership Office at members@ulh.nhs.uk or on 01522 572301.