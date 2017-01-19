Healthy food award for Willoughby school

St Helena’s CE Primary School, Willoughby, is the only school in the county to receive a silver medal for its commitment to preparing and serving healthy fresh school lunches.

Six other Lincolnshire primary schools received bronze awards from the national ‘Food for Life’ project, but only St Helena’s received the coveted silver award - making them the only primary school in Lincolnshire to hold silver.

The awards were presented last month by Denise Hornsey, Food in Schools Project Officer for the County Council, who said: “It’s important that children learn about where their food comes from, cooking and growing skills.

“School food has improved enormously, with dedicated school cooks using fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.

“Enjoying tasty and nutritious school meals will enable children to make healthy choices now and in the future.”

The school, which opened its own kitchen in April 2013, praised cook-in-charge Mrs Wilkinson and her lunchtime staff for the ‘fantastic job’ that they do in providing around 90 hot meals every day, plus additional lunches for visitors at the school’s successful ‘community lunches’ on the second Tuesday of every month during term time.