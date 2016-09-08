‘Woman of the Year’ title after weight loss with Slimming World

A Wainfleet woman has been named “Woman of the Year” following her amazing weight loss success.

Chantelle Heasley, 19, has lost more than three stone since April as a member of her local Slimming World group.

Woman of the Year is Slimming World’s way of recognising the achievement of women mmbers who are changing their diet and working to make a difference to their lifestyle.

Chantelle has been shedding the pounds by filling up on fresh fruit and vegetables, lots of lean meat and fish, and pasta, potatoes and rice, to help maintain a healthy diet and at the same time lose weight.

Chantelle said: “I don’t feel deprived after losing three and a half stone.

“I’m the slimmest and the happiest I’ve been in such a long time. I’m more confident and I like the slim, happy, positive person I see in the mirror.”

Chantelle added: “I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like spaghetti bolognese, curries and roast dinners.”

Through her weight loss her body confidence has been boosted, and even better, Chantelle’s fitness levels have improved dramatically since April. She added: “Losing the weight has made such a huge difference, it has changed my life.

“I’ve got so much more energy and I can do things now that I couldn’t before.”

Jo Burnett, who runs the Wainfleet Slimming World group, said: “I’m so proud of Chantelle.

“She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Wainfleet to change their lives in the same way.”

Chantelle said: “I feel like a winner already.

“Being voted the Wainfleet group’s Woman of the Year 2016 is just the icing on the cake.”