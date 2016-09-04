Skegness hotelier honoured after she lost more than four stone

A Skegness hotelier has been honoured after she shed more than four stone with the help of a weight loss group in the town.

Sue Wood, 64, of Skegness, is a member of the Slimming World group that meets on Thursdays at St Paul’s Baptist Church Hall, in Beresford Avenue. Fellow members recently chose her as their Woman of the Year for 2016.

Since joining about two-and-a-half years ago, Sue has lost more than four stone – and is now just one stone away from her target weight.

Sue, who runs the Glynvale Hotel with husband Norman, said was ‘very proud’ to be voted the group’s Woman of the Year.

Sue joined Slimming World after seeing how the organisation helped her daughters Sarah and Joanne, who on Sue’s request paid for membership and a number of sessions for her as a Christmas present.

Sue said she felt ‘horrible’ about herself at the time, but now feels great. The weight loss has also helped with her arthritis, giving her increased movement, she said.

Slimming World was not the first weight loss group Sue tried, but has proven to be the most successful for her, she said. On what has made the difference, she said: “I think the main thing with Slimming World is it’s really just healthy eating,” explaining any food is permitted, slimmers just have to keep track of the amount of treats they have.

Caryn Reavy, Slimming World consultant, said: “Sue is a valued member of our Slimming World group and is always on hand to offer help and advice to other members, especially if they are struggling.”

For more on the group, call Caryn on 07958 743532