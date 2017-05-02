Gift to hospital in Derek’s memory

A pair of 75k runs held in memory of a Chapel St Leonards man has helped raise hundreds of pounds for Skegness Hospital.

The efforts were made in tribute to Derek Brown, who died last year, aged 74.

Derek had lived in Chapel St Leonards for 17 years with his wife Jean.

He worked as a site supervisor at Club Tropicana, in Chapel St Leonards, for 13 years, continuing to work at the venue following his diagnosis with cancer and while he underwent chemotherapy treatment.

The 75k runs were completed by his granddaughter Loretta Williams, 34, and grandson Callum Brown, 18, both from Nottingham.

They were carried out a bit at a time during February in memory of Derek, who would have turned 75 that month.

The runs, together with funds donated by mourners at Derek’s funeral, helped raise £800 for the Scarborough Ward at Skegness Hospital where Derek spent some time before he died.

Loretta said: “Staff made that difficult time a little bit easier.”

Nicola Parker, sister on Scarbrough Ward at Skegness Hospital for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “For our team, there are few greater accolades than the wonderful feedback and support we receive from our patients and their families.

“We are very grateful for Loretta and Callum’s donation and would like to offer our congratulations on their wonderful achievement.

“All money donated to the ward is spent on enhancing the care and facilities for the benefit of our patients.”