Fin-tastic yoga sessions at attraction

Skegness Aquarium is introducing a new exercise venture with a fishy twist.

Starting on Tuesday, January 24, there will be weekly yoga sessions held at the attraction.

Visitors can enjoy an hour-long session, starting at 6pm in front of the main tank.

This will be the first time Skegness Aquarium has hosted these sessions.

Louise Chapman, supervisor at Skegness Aquarium said: “This unique setting is perfect to relax and unwind both your body and soul. Enjoy yoga like never before.”

An instructor from the British Wheel of Yoga will be leading classes. Instructor Freya Cooper said: “Yoga is a wonderful ancient practice of working through postures, breathing exercises, meditation and relaxation.

“The combination of these different practices is great to stretch out muscles, de-stress, improve well-being and find a deep sense of calm.

“The serene setting of the aquarium is going to create an amazing space to practice yoga and it is without a doubt going to be a lot of fun.

“And yes, fish based poses are included.”

Yoga mats are provided for the sessions, but visitors should bring their own refreshments.

Sessions cost £5 and places for the classes are limited, so visitors are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

To book, call Skegness Aquarium on 01754 228200.

For queries, email Freya on: yogabythesea123@gmail.com or search Freya Cooper Yoga by the Sea on Facebook.