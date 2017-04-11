‘End of an era’ for Skegness outpatients sister following 30 year career

A hospital sister who followed in her mother’s footsteps to care for patients in Skegness is preparing to retire after a successful career spanning 30 years.

Outpatients sister Vicky Wilson says Skegness Hospital will always have a special place in her heart, as the place her mother spent more than 20 years as a nurse and where Vicky has spent more than a decade.

Vicky, who works for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, started her career in 1974 when she undertook her training at Harlow Wood Orthopaedic Hospital and then completed her RGN (Registered General Nurse) training at County Hospital, Louth.

She worked at Grantham and District Hospital for a few years primarily on the Surgical Ward and on the bank working in the Outpatients department.

In June 1997, Vicky started working in Skegness Hospital’s Outpatients department as a staff nurse under sister Jean Walton and sister Jackie Shaw. She finally took over as sister herself in October 2006.

Reflecting on her career, Vicky said: “Looking back, my years working in Outpatients here in Skegness have been the most enjoyable part. Skegness will always have a special place in my heart as my mother was a nurse here for more than 20 years. I have fond memories of time spent here as a young girl so when I leave it will feel like the end of an era.

“I have had tremendous support from the staff here in Outpatients and a great connection with United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and the visiting consultants and allied healthcare professionals.

“I am very proud of the care the team is able to provide the patients of Skegness and the surrounding area. My husband has always supported me in my career and I am really looking forward to spending some quality time together.”

Vicky’s last working day will be Thursday, April 13. She plans to retire to Burgh and help with her granddaughter and another grandchild, which is on the way.

Vicky’s successor as Outpatients sister is Louise Peterson.