Celebrate open day for homes

A Spilsby care home is taking part in celebrations for Care Home Open Day, with a ‘Big Lunch’ event taking place this Friday, June 16.

Care Home Open Day launched in 2013 and focuses on connecting communities with care homes in their area.

The event this year, with a theme of friendship, has been organised by the English Community Care Association and its supporters, including The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), which runs Eresby Hall, in Ancaster Avenue, Spilbsy.

The home will hold a community coffee morning at 10.30am.

It will be followed by a fish and chip lunch at 12.30pm.

A craft club will also be held in the afternoon, from about 2pm.

OSJCT assistant operations director in Lincolnshire Caroline Dunagan said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our visitors and sharing a Big Lunch with them.”