‘He’s where he needs to be now’: Man who had sex with teenager from Skegness is jailed

A brave mum says justice has been done now the man who had sex with her ​teenage daughter while she was intoxicated is behind bars.

Nathan James Patten, 28, appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to engaging in penetrative sex with the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, ​earlier this year.

He was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment, with a restraining order placed upon him until further notice.

The girl’s mum said her daughter ‘had been to hell and back’ ​since the attack earlier this year and in the lead up to the trial.

She said: “He (Nathan Patten) is where he needs to be now.

“I will never forget when my daughter came home in the early hours after a party crying, with no shoes on her feet and scratches on her arms. She couldn’t remember why she was in that state – she was so intoxicated we couldn’t make any sense of her – she just knew that something had happened.

“That’s when we called the police.”

In an exclusive interview with the Standard, the mother said she hoped parents would learn from this. She said: “I hope no other families go through what we have and, if they do, they go to the police to get justice.”

