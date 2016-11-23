Have your say: Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner launches spending consultation

Lincolnshire’s police and crime commissioner, Marc Jones, has launched a consultation to ask residents their views on a series of policing issues.

The questionnaire asks five questions on subjects ranging from priorities for spending and joint working for all emergency services.

With Government funding currently dropping by two per cent a year even if the commissioner increases his council tax by the maximum two per cent (£2.69 a year for a Band A home) it still leaves a hole in the budget of around £4.4 million next year, rising to £6million by 2019.

Mr Jones, elected in May, wishes to take into account the views of the county’s residents to set the priorities for spending in the coming years.

“One of the most important challenges facing me in this role is the battle to get sustainable funding for Lincolnshire and with the support of the county’s politicians and residents I am confident we have a strong case,” said Mr Jones.

“But until that issue is sorted we have to manage our resources carefully and intelligently. It is my responsibility, and my wish, to ensure the whole community has a chance to help identify the priorities and shape policing for the 21st century. I hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to give their views and take an active part in deciding the future of their communities.”

