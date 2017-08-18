Have you lost your teeth in Skegness?

Residents in Skegness have been chewing on a bizarre notice spotted on a tree asking if someone had lost their teeth.

The notice was taped to a tree in Hoylake Drive with some upper partial dentures in a waterproof bag.

False teeth have been taped to a tree in Hoylake Drive, Skegness. ANL-170818-132848001

It was discovered by local therapist who told the Sun newspaper: “I don’t know who put them there as it certainly wasn’t me.

“They are attached to a tree close to where I live. I just found it a bit bizarre.

“But I thought since someone went to the trouble of making it, that I should try and help reunite them with their owner.

“I posted on Skegness Skegness Skegness Facebook Page. There has been a lot of jokes made about it but no one has come forward so far.”

The pictured was also posted on the Cygnet House Dental Studio Facebook page with the message: “Has anyone lost or know anyone thats lost their upper partial denture?”

Among more than 50 comments on Facebook was one by Rickydawn Kent: “Brilliant, never seen such an ad, bit like Cinderella’s slipper?? or not!!”