Have a swimmingly good time at Skegness Aquarium this festive period

Last chance to enjoy a festive discount at the aquarium tomorrow (Thursday).

For £5 entry, visitors also get free mulled wine or a hot drink with mince pie in the bistro.

There are festive sing-alongs at 12 noon and 2.30pm by the main tank.

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 15 is the last day to get this sweet treat so don’t miss out.

Skegness Aquarium are also hosting Christmas parties after hours.

It was a pirate’s life for staff of a Skegness cleaning company when they celebrated Christmas ‘under the sea’.

Sixty staff and guests from Micronclean wore fancy dress at one of the latest festive party venues – Skegness Aquarium.

After a champagne reception, they enjoyed a three-course meal and music in front of the large aquarium tank, but this time it was the sharks watching them.

The night - a first for both Micronclean and the Aquarium - was a splashing success.

Robert Parker, managing director at Micron, said: “We always have a Christmas party and we’ve been to various venues. Someone suggested we try the Aquarium and this is the first time we’ve done fancy dress. I’m really impressed with everyone’s efforts.

Rachel Linaker said: “After this event I think we’ll do another fancy dresss. It’s the first time I’ve been to the Aquarium and it’s been nice to look around. I’m really impressed.”

As well as parties, the Aquarium is hosting other festive events.

Children can visit Santa on December 17, 18 and 24, but need to call 01754 228200 for times.

For more details, visit: www.skegness-aquarium.uk