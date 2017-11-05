Harvest joy in Skegness to be short-lived

A food bank in Skegness is brimming over with supplies, thanks to bumper harvest festival donations.

Volunteers at The Storehouse in North Parade say they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of schools, churches and individuals over the past few weeks.

As well as a full larder, there have been so many donations they have also had to be stacked in the corridor, providing plenty to help the 150 families a week currently relying on food parcels.

But, as highlighted in our front page story, with requests for help rising 75 per cent, the joy is expected to be shortlived as Christmas looms.

Mo Carrington-Hunt, a volunteer at the food bank, said: “The donations over the harvest festival have been amazing.

“We would like to thank all the local schools, churches and individuals around the Skegness area for their incredible generosity.

“All donations are a tremendous help for the food bank to provide emergency food parcels to give to people in need.“

Debby Harland, restore coordinator at the Storehouse, heads up the team offering a warm welcome to those needing help. She said: “People may seem a bit bolshy when they come here for the first time. It isn’t easy for many to admit they need help, but they are grateful when they do.

”We work with other agencies to get them back on their feet. It can be very rewarding.”

One service user says he was reluctant to go at first. He said: “People told me to come but now I have I am pleased I did.

“I come to charge up my phone and being dyslexic they help me do my paperwork and I get a cup of tea. I feel safe here.”

However, volunteers fear a crisis is looming as the peak holiday season comes to an end and fewer jobs are available. To meet the demand, the Storehouse has launched its Christmas hamper appeal. Mo said: “We still need the donations to continue and are now appealing for Christmas items for family hampers. Everyone needs treats at Christmas.”

Items needed for the festive family hampers include Christmas puddings, chocolates, selection boxes, mince pies (later on), chocolate coins and yule logs.

For further information on how to support the food bank, call Debby on 01754 763362.