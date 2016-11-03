Hairdressers in Chapel St Leonards celebrate 10 years in listed building

A hairdresser in Chapel St Leonards is celebrating her 10th anniversary in a listed building that was once the smallest bank in the UK.

Amanda Flint received a plaque to mark the occasion, which she has proudly placed outside on the wall of Hairs & Graces.

It’s an achievement Amanda, pictured with colleague Verrite Mosely who has been with her since the start, once thought she might not see. She said: “A car spun off the road and through the door. The building was nearly deemed unsafe until a builder I know came to our rescue. I love my little showbox shop. I get to work with my best friend and there’s always a story to tell here.”