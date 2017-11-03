Guys to go full monty in Skegness for charity

A ‘bunch of nobodies’ from the Skegness area are planning to go the full monty for charity.

Six local men will bare all tomorrow night in aid of Cancer Research at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Being in the spotlight as well as getting their kit off in public is something totally new for organiser Chris Childerley and his team of Steve Cooky. Matt Carvell. Mick Malpass. Josh Cochane and Ade fieldbit they have been inspired to carry on because it is for a good cause.

Chris Childerley came up with the idea after watching The Real Full Monty documentary on ITV. The cheeky programme saw stars, including Harry Judd, Elliot Wright and Matthew Wolfenden, celebrating the original film’s 20th anniversary and raising awareness of men’s cancers.

Chris, of Skegness, said: “I thought if celebrities can do it why can’t a bunch of nobodies do it for charity.

“So I posted something on Facebook asking for men brave enough to do it for the Prostate Cancer charity.

With ages ranging from 23 to 65, the group has spent the past few months practicing their ‘raunchy routine’.

Chris said: “None of us have ever done anything like this before but we’ve been training hard on our saucy moves.

”We are looking forward to it but have to admit we are nervous.”

Mick Malpas, the oldest member at 65, said: “I’m a builder so I keep in shape and I thought ‘why not?’”

As for their other halves, Chris is a full-time carer for partner Christine Singleton, and said: “She’ll be there on the front row with her sister.”

Doors open for the show at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Saturday, November 4, at 6pm. Tickets are £10 and can be bought at the door. Over 18s only.

To sponsor the Full Monty, message Chris on his gofundme page.