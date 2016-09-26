Gunby Hall’s famous felines make headlines

Gunby Hall and Gardens near Spilsby has made national headlines this week following appreciation for its feline residents.

Craig and Committee, both 13-years-old, have been recognised for their powers of purr-suasion attracting visitors to the National Trust property.

The Daily Telegraph, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio Lincolnshire, and Your Cat Magazine have all ran features on the famous felines, who have been at Gunby Hall for 10 years.

Affectionately nicknamed M’Lord and M’Lady, Craig and Committee have more than 6,500 followers on Instagram and in excess of 2,200 followers each on Facebook and Twitter.

Astrid Gatenby is visitor experience manager at Gunby Hall and Gardens.

She started taking pictures of the two cats at different places around the estate and began uploading them to social media sites.

She quickly found that if Craig and Committee featured in a picture, it would get a great response from the public with comments coming in from users.

The pictures have even helped increase visiting figures, as more and more people are travelling to see the cats in person.

Astrid said: “The marketing on social media has helped us go from 16,000 visitors to 36,000-plus visitors in three years.

“We now have many visitors say they have come because of the photos on social media.”

Gunby Hall hopes to attract 36,000 visitors this year.

The hall, car park, gardens, parkland and tea rooms are daily from 11am to 5pm, excluding Thursday and Friday when the hall is closed to visitors.

Astrid ended by saying: “We’re still open until October 30 – come and see the autumn colours in eight acres of walled gardens, explore three floors of the house and tickle a cat along the way.”