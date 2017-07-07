Guides from Skegness help seal sanctuary

Young fundraisers from the 2nd Skegness Guides Unit have donated more than £250 to Natureland Seal Sanctuary, in Skegness.

The girls raise funds for a local charity each year, and decided to complete a sponsored walk from Burgh le Marsh to Skegness.

They were hoping to raise £75 to adopt a seal, but after raising £254.35, they were able to adopt Pixie the habour seal, Popcorn the penguin, and have become Golden Friends of the Seal Hospital.

Adoption money will contribute to feeding and caring for their animal, while money for the Golden Friends of the Seal Hospital is used to pay for vet bills and medication costs.

A spokesman said: “Everyone at Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary would like to say a big thank you to the Girl Guides.”