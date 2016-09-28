Guide to what’s on in the Skegness area, from September 28

TODAY

This Is My Life, a new free Art Exhibition at the Embassy Centre, Skegness, 2pm. The exhibition features the work of six prominent artists who all face challenges through various disabilities.

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle, meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

THURSDAY

Johnny Lodge, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, North Pawrade, Skegness, 8.30pm

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall, 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning, Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness,, all day from 9am.

60s Hits & Laughter Show, Embassy Centre, 7.30pm.

Evonne Rivers, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, 8.30pm

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening from 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

SATURDAY

Volunteers from the Village Church Farm museum in Skegness have joined forces with Skegness Macmillan Volunteer Befriending Support Group to raise funds at a family fun day. The Town Crier will start proceedings at 10.30pm and there will be balloon modelling and lots of other entertainment at the venue in Church Road South until 3.30pm.

Stand By Me : A Celebration of Ben E King & The Drifters, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Kenny Sinclair, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, 8.30pm

Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

Marty Wilson, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, 8.30pm.

MONDAY

Wolds Words Festival comes tp Spilsby Theatre, The Legacy Lives on by Peter Banks, 2.30pm

Skegness Swimming Club sessionst, Embassy Pool, 6pm

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm. Dancing Queen ‘The Concert’, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

