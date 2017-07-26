Guide to what’s on in Skegness area

Have your say

Megaslam Wrestling: Summer Showdown 2017, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7pm

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Janice Sutton Productions return once again with Movies and Musicals to bring you unrivalled professional top class entertainment, every Thursday, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

FRIDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

TV star Michaela Strachan will be at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, in Friskney, as part of International Tiger Day.

“Stay Safe” Road Safety Event. Skegness Seafront, 10am to 3pm

Zumba Fitness charity event for Macmillan Cancer Support, Skegness Grammar School, 7.30pm. £6 ticket. Cake stall and raffle. Tickets can also be purchased on the door on the night or call 07380894013

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

Oh! Carol - the music of Neil Sedaka and Howard ‘Howie’ Greenfield - Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Coastal Eco Centre, off Richmond Drive,is running a series of outdoor Forest Fun sessions every Tuesday throughout the summer holdays, with some Thursday events also organised. They are suitable for children of all ages and start at 11am. Facebook message Paul Charles or call 07709866614 for more details.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.