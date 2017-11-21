Guest house near Spilsby scoops Lincolnshire Taste of Excellence award

A five star guest house near Spilsby has shown it has a taste for success after winning a Lincolnshire Taste of Excellence award. Chris and Jonathan Wilkinson-White, pictured, only opened their bijou B&B 18 months ago and say they can’t believe they have scooped the award so soon. The Elm Tree in Main Road, Hundleby, is a renovated country house close the the Lincolnshire Wolds offering four themed suites with a focus on luxury – large relaxing beds, 400 thread count white cotton sheets, luxurious cotton robes and Neal’s Yard Remedy toiletries. All of the meals are cooked fresh using locally sourced produce and customers can’t get enough of their speciality afternoon teas.

Chris said: “We’ve only been open 18 months and couldn’t believe we have already won a Lincolnshire Taste of Excellence award. “To have the public vote for us means everything. We had a ‘mystery shopper’ too but have no idea who it was. “We always give everyone 100 percent, though - we believe that’s our recipe for success.”