Cheques for £1,000 have been presented to the Reading and Development Centre and the Heritage Group by chairman of Burgh Forward Group, Jim Dodsworth.

The group has now disbanded after 16 years.

Neil Cooper, chairman of the Heritage Group, expressed gratitude for the donation which will be used to enhance the museum.

Sue Carr, co-ordinator of Reading and Development Centre, expressed thanks adding that the money would be used to enhance the children’s area.