Grill pan fire in Skegness sparks alert to firefighters

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170919-141844001
Firefighters were alerted when a grill pan caught fire in Skegness.

A crew from were called to Everingtons Lane at 10.22pm on Saturday.

The fire was out on arrival and the crew made an inspection to check everything was safe.