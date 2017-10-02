Grill pan fire in Skegness sparks alert to firefighters

Firefighters were alerted when a grill pan caught fire in Skegness.
A crew from were called to Everingtons Lane at 10.22pm on Saturday.
The fire was out on arrival and the crew made an inspection to check everything was safe.
