Grieving brother’s message after Skegness teenager dies after sucking her hair

The grieving brother of a ‘bubbly, caring’ Skegness teenager, whose death as a result of her habit of sucking her hair has shocked the town, says he hopes no other families face the same tragedy.

Jasmine Beever, 16, was suddenly taken ill just days after starting at Lincolnshire Regional College, where she was studying hair and beauty.

She was rushed to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston by ambulance after collapsing at college and was initially resuscitated, but later passed away.

A post mortem revealed the cause of death was peritoniti – the result of a hairball in her stomach which became infected. An ulcer had formed which burst and shut down her vital organs.

Jasmine’s brother, Jordan Shaw, told the Standard his sister was a “bubbly, caring and upbeat” person and her death had come as a huge shock to the family.

Jordan, who now lives in Peterborough, said he wanted to thank everyone raising funds to help the family – but also to raise awareness of why Jasmine died.

He said: “From a child, she was always sucking her hair - she did it when she was bored or nervous - and we were always telling her to stop.

“This has come as such a shock as so many children chew their hair.

“If we can stop another family going through what we are now, maybe something good will come out of this.”

To help the family, Jasmine’s best friend Billie-Jo Ashwell has started a JustGiving page to help the family, which has already raised more than £3,400, including £2,000 from one man.

Billy-Jo commented: “so speechless for what has just happened just now. An absolute massive thank you to the man that’s phenomenally just donated £2,000 for my JustGiving page. I am truly truly thankful, and absolutely gob-smacked A”nyone that knew Jasmine knew what a wonderful, caring girl she was.

“The heartbreak this family has endured in such a short time is understandably gut wrenching, so I have decided to raise funds for the family to try and unburden some of the financial strain at such a sad time.”

An auction held on Saturday at the Highwayman Inn in Skegness, where Jasmine often visited with her grandfather, raised £1,112.32.

Landlord Simon Caxton said: “We were raising funds to give Jasmine a send-off she deserves. Her grandad died back in July and was only buried three weeks ago, he was a regular in the pub for many years.”

Anyone unable to go to the auction can support the fund, by visiting the JustGiving page here.