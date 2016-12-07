Greener route to Gibraltar Point nature reserve near Skegness is ‘GO’

A new-and-improved footway/cycleway is being created alongside Gibraltar Road as part of the £5.7m Go Skegness project.

The new off-road route is designed to make it easier for people to reach Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve by bike or on foot, encouraging them to leave the car at home and use a more sustainable form of transport.

The work, which is taking place south of Aylmer Road, is due to be completed and usable by the end of February, although some weather-dependent surfacing works will take place in spring/summer next year.

Gibraltar Road will be open throughout construction, although a 20mph speed limit will be in place to make sure the workforce is safe.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways and Transport, said: “Gibraltar Point is one of the coast’s most popular visitor attractions, and we want to make it easier for people to choose a cleaner, greener way of getting there.

“Not only is this good for the environment, but it should take some of the traffic off the roads, which can become congested during the summer months.”

The Go Skegness project has been made possible thanks to £4m of funding secured by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP from the Government’s Single Local Growth Fund. The work is being carried out during the autumn and winter months so as not to adversely impact holiday season traffic.

For further information on Go Skegness and other highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .