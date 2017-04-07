Green light for major £9.5 million holiday development for Skegness

A massive project to create a luxury holiday village in Ingoldmells has been given the nod at a planning meeting.

Outline planning permission was given yesterday (April 6) for the development which sets to create a flagship holiday centre including low-density accommodation, a 40-bed hotel, a family pub, petrol station and leisure facilities with a gym and swimming pool over a 10-year period.

The project, the brainchild of the owners of Hardys Animal Farm, is to be set in landscaped woodland with lakes, wildlife trails, a cross-country park and paths through to the beach. There will be also be links to the coastal path for cyclists and walkers.

At yesterday’s planning committee of East Lindsey District Council, members agreed to grant outline planning permission, subject to the negotiation of legal agreements relating to highway improvements and NHS contributions.

Development of the 206-acre site, incorporating a wetlands nature reserve and stables, is on land adjoining Grays Farm on Anchor Lane and the development is expected to create more than 100 jobs and generate over £13.2 million per year for the local economy in visitor spend.