‘Great job’: Former Prime Minister praises MP support for Skegness young people

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has congratulated young people in Skegness on their work in the community - and MP Matt Warman for helping them.

The chairman of patrons for the National Citizen Service spotted a tweet by MP Matt Warman pictured with a group in Skegness and responded, “Well done @MattWarman & #NCSSkegness! It’s great to see MPs getting stuck in and supporting @NCS in constituencies across the country.”

Mr Warman had joined the Skegness NCS at the Village Church Farm in Skegness on Friday and tweeted: “Great to join #NCSSkegness - changing lives and communities (and painting benches!) @NCSEM1 – at The Village Church Farm.”

Mr Cameron set up NCS when he was Prime Minister and has described it as “one of my proudest achievements”.

In an article on the Guardian online, he wrote: “Young people taking part in NCS are making a real difference in their communities, spending more than eight million hours on projects that they have initiated, from visiting care homes to campaigning for mental-health charities.

“Overall, NCS is a fantastic example of the positive and inspirational role young people can play in our modern, vibrant society. It is the Big Society in action.”