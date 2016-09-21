Great-grandma (75) prepares to take to the skies!

A 75-year-old great grandma has shocked her friends and family - as she prepares to undertake her very first sky dive tomorrow (Thursday).

Anne White, 75, who lives in the village of Well near Alford, will leap from a plane at 15,000 feet in order to raise money for the Thanlyin Orphanage in Yangong, Burma (Myanmar).

I’ve always wanted to do it and - since it’s a special birthday year - I thought I’d go for it. Anne White

The Buddhist monastery helps over 500 orphan children from the area, and Anne has supported the cause since she visited the monastery by chance on a guided tour seven years ago.

Alongside her husband Malcolm, Anne has hosted ‘Melodies by the Lake’ at their home every year since then to raise money for the orphanage and other good causes, but the couple will no longer be hosting the event.

Instead, Anne decided to do something a little bit different with the sky dive, which is something she has always wanted to do.

Anne, who has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, said: “Everyone has been saying I’m mad. Even my own family think I am!

“I’ve always wanted to do it and, since it’s a special birthday year, I thought I’d go for it. I’m looking forward to it and there’s nothing like it!”

Anne will be going out to Yangong again in January, and she hopes that her sky dive will raise hundreds of pounds for the orphanage.

An online fundraising page, run by Anne’s daughter, has raised around £400 at the time of going to press, and further donations have been received by the Alford & Mablethorpe Rotary Club and other friends and supporters.

• To sponsor Anne, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sharon-white.