Grass is cut in Skegness but complaints continue

Complaints about the grass in Skegness continue in spite of four cuts taking place this year.

Skegness Town Council took on responsibilty for cutting the grass after Lincolnshire County Council offloaded it as part of the authorities austerity cuts.

It is not surprising there have been more complaints. Steve Larner, Town Clerk

Steve Larner, town clerk, told a meeting of Skegness Town Council on Wednesday a total of seven contract issues and concerns had been raised with the contractor in the first 12 weeks.

He said: “The majority of these are to do with the standard of cut or sections that have not been cut.

“The contactor has agreed to use a rotary cutter for the next cut to deal with the excessive stalks and also put an extra crew on.”

Mr Larner said the situation reflected the reality of having a limited budget insufficient time to establish the contract before the cutting season commenced. He said: “It is not surprising there have been more complaints. Also, as expected, Skegness Town Council are now having to manage these complaints and follow up, which is effectively additional week.

There was some good news though. Mr Larner said weed spraying is about to start.

