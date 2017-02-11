‘Good’ Ofsted for St Margaret’s, Withern

St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Withern has maintained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating following its first inspection report in more than five years.

Headmaster James Siddle and his staff were praised for their ‘tireless’ work in maintaining a good quality of education, and ensuring that many areas identified for improvement at the previous Ofsted inspection have ‘improved dramatically’.

The school’s ‘passionate’ approach towards pupils’ learning was also praised, along with the ‘effective’ safeguarding measures.

Pupils’ outcomes in English and maths were also deemed to have ‘significantly improved’ since the previous inspection, and leaders ensured that pupils experience a ‘broad, creative and exciting’ curriculum.

St Margaret’s recently celebrated being listed as one of the top schools in Lincolnshire - and in the top 100 primary schools across England - following the release of the Key Stage 2 league tables in December.

The school also achieved an ‘outstanding’ rating in its Statutory Inspection of Anglican Schools (SIAMS) report, following an inspection in November - which was an improvement on the ‘good’ rating received on its previous report in 2011.