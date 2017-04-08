Golden accolades for Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues in Louth and Alford

A pharmacy team in Louth and a food store team in Alford are celebrating after landing Lincolnshire Co-op awards for their outstanding work.

More than 180 colleagues across the county received recognition for their training achievements and great customer service during the Society’s recent ‘Celebrating Success’ awards evening.

Pharmacist Manager Amanda Hissey, from Louth Pharmacy in Eastgate, said: “I’m absolutely gobsmacked.

“We didn’t expect to win the award but I’m so delighted we did - it really is for the whole team, I couldn’t do it without them.

“Customer service is at the heart of what we do, it’s very important to us. From the colleagues on the counter to those in the dispensary, we’re all passionate about it.

“Our pharmacy has a friendly atmosphere and customers do comment on it.”

Manager Kerry Garrett from the Alford food store - which won the ‘Service Team of the Year’ award, said: “I think we achieved the award by communicating with our customers, letting them know about everything going on in store and taking on their comments.

“An example that stands out to me is when one of my team took time out of his lunch break to deliver some shopping to an elderly customer.

“It’s the little things like that, along with a helpful and friendly team, that has enabled us to achieve this.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of People and Performance Heather Lee said: “We couldn’t be any prouder of our colleagues and their achievements. There are many wonderful stories of exemplary customer service.”

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Co-op’s funeral branch in Eastgate, Louth, received the silver award in the ‘Funeral Branch of the Year’ category.