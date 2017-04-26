Gold award for Skegness Town Council

Skegness Town Council has achieved the highest recognition in the town/parish council sector – the Local Council Quality Gold Award.

The council set the high bar of achieving the Gold Award as a way of driving improvement and demonstrating to Skegness residents that members operate efficiently and to very high standards.

Achieving this award has not been easy and the council implemented many improvements, including changes to the website and improving community engagement, policies and procedures.

Steve Larner, town clerk, said: “Getting this award recognises the effort and hard work put in over the last 18-24 months by everyone involved with the council. Without the backing of a great team who always support each other and look for ways to improve and make a difference, we could not could not have achieved this standard. Every single member of the team has reason to proud.”