Going, going, gone: Brave Xanthe from Skegness has locks cut for charity

A 10-year-old Skegness girl is proudly sporting a new hairstyle after having her long locks cut for charity, Xanthe Bell, who attends Seathorne Primary School, has donated her hair to the Little Princess charity, who make real hair wigs for children with cancer.

She has also raise over £200 for the charity through sponsorship.

Xanthe Bell, who attends Seathorne Primary School, before she had her hair cut for the Little Princess charity ANL-171117-075951001

Mum Susie said: “It was totally her decision to donate her hair and she not once changed her mind or doubted herself.

“It was cut at Barbers Chair in Skegness and owner Sarah Howland kindly styled it for free.”